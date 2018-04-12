The Blantyre City Council [BCC] has not yet responded to a letter of concerns on poor sanitation in Blantyre and Limbe markets which Consumers Association of Malawi [CAMA] submitted to them some weeks ago.

Director of CAMA, John Kapito, confirmed the development on Wednesday saying up to date the council has not depicted interest on embarking over the concerns they raised to them on poor sanitation.

Kapito said people are selling some products which are not good for human consumption like cooking oil and other food items saying it is not good for human beings health.

“We have some products like cooking oil made from the goats and some food items which are sold in poor market environment and the council is their collecting money from them instead of not allowing them to be conducting their business activities,” Kapito said.

Kapito further said that the council need to maintain its toilets and construct new toilets saying the old toilets are not in good condition which is putting lives of Malawians in danger.

He said cholera cases are increasing in the country because of the poor sanitation in most of the city markets which if council’s can improve sanitation cases of cholera can be reduced.