The Blantyre City Council [BCC] says it is happy with how the ongoing project of rehabilitating buildings aimed at keeping the city with good infrastructures is progressing.

Spokesperson of the council, Anthony Kasunda, said despite a lot of people have not started renovating their buildings the council is delighted that people are doing what they instructed them.

Kasunda said that five houses have been demolished where new infrastructures have been build and 12 people have submitted plans of their buildings which depicts that people are following what the council said.

He added that most of the companies are attributing the failure of not maintaining their buildings to lack of money but the council believes that the aim of the project will be achieved.

“People have been saying that the red star campaign is a flop, but what we as a council we don’t see at the project like that because so far companies have showed interest and some are re-constructing their buildings in Limbe and Blantyre township,” Kasunda said.