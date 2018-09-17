By Alick Mhango

A 40-year old man Mike Gilbert has committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom at Ntopwa area in Bangwe township. The incident took place on September 16, this year.

According to deceased’s brother in-law Mussah Jamali,Mike Gilbert has been feeling unwell for some time and on August 28,2018,he went to Bangwe Health centre for HIV testing and results came positive.

The deceased was not happy with this development and on September 16 in the morning hours(1100hrs), he was found hanging himself in his bedroom.

The matter was reported to Police who took him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was confirmed dead before receiving treatment.

Police is advising members of the public not to eliminate their life if tested found HIV positive because it’s not the end of your life but rather follow the advice given by the medical experts or counselors to live positively.

The deceased hailed from Kadzuwa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Ndamera in Nsanje district.