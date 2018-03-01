The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) has come under fire following an alleged infidelity scandal by one of its senior ministers Reverend Billy Gama.

Members of the Blantyre pastors fraternal have in a petition expressed concern over the delay to release results of an investigation into the matter which they say is tarnishing the image of the church.

In the petition which we have seen, chairperson of the group Pastor Joshua Jere and others have argued that minus the findings it is currently difficult to render any kind of support to Gama as their fellow man of the collar.

Jere reiterated the sentiments in a telephone interview on Monday that the incident in which Reverend Gama was spotted at the lake with an alleged girlfriend continues to raise speculations, thus putting the church in disrepute.

“As pastors fraternal we are worried and concerned that it is somehow taking long for the synod to release the findings on the matter and make its stand known. After the pictures went viral the synod told the public that it would investigate the matter, so its only fair to hold them accountable,” said Jere.

Adding “need I say that whether guilty or not we as ministers are fully aware of the implications of that issue, we feel obliged to protect the body of Christ and also render the necessary support to Reverend Gama who might have suffered a number of implications.”

Asked on why the synod is not forthcoming with findings of the probe Secretary General (SG) Reverend Alex Maulana said the matter remains internal and that at an appropriate time Malawians will be updated.

“We are handling the matter internally until we establish what is meant to be established, then Malawians will be told the truth, Maulana,” he said.

Asked on why Gama continues to Minister at a time he is being investigated Maulana was non-committal to comment.

But SG for the CCAPs General Assembly, a mother body for all synods in the country Reverend Collen Mbawa said a month ago that it has been the Church’s procedure overtime to relieve ministers of their duties when under any form of investigations pending disciplinary hearing.

Reverend Billy Gama once served as presidential advisor on religious affairs during the late Bingu Wa Mutharika administration and is now parish minister at Mulanje Mission