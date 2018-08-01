By Alick Junior Sichali

Police in Blantyre on Tuesday rescued a 21 year old girl with albinism from a Mozambican person who abducted her.

Chileka Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Grace Mwale, confirmed the development in an interview with Maravi Post and said the girl was in the hands of police at Chileka Police station.

According to Mwale, the girl Linda Mazanjo was found alive at Bvumbwe in Thyolo district where she was taken by the unknown person.

“I can confirm to the public that we have rescued a 21 yr old girl with albinism from abductors and currently the girl identified as Linda Mazanjo is at Chileka Police Station in Blantyre,” Mwale said.

The Chileka Police publists said they arrested 3 people suspected to have been involved in the abduction of Linda and among the suspects is her friend.

This follows after Chileka Police received a complaint that the girl with albinism went missing in the area.

The development is happening at a time when police in Phalombe are searching for a young albino who went missing on 6 July in the district.

So far eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the missing of the boy.