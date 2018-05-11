The Midima Senior Resident Magistrate on Monday convicted and sentenced two rapists to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for raping an 18 year old in Limbe market, Blantyre.

Deputy spokesperson of Limbe police, Widson Nhlane, told The Maravi Post that the duo, Mphatso Magombo and Funsani Fuleza on 28 March this year had unlawful carnal knowledge of an 18 year old lady without her consent.

According Nhlane, the duo where arrested by CID officers on the day of the incident after they heard the lady screaming for help.

“On this material night , CID officers from our office had ambush a targeting robbers and they heard the lady screaming for help, so they rushed to the place where it was discovered that the two convicts were raping the girl after one another,” Nhlane said.

Sergeant Nhlane said the girl was rescued and issued with a medical form for examination where results came positive.

Magombo and Fuleza when appeared before the court denied the charge and this prompted the state prosecutor Victor Nachuma to parade four witnesses who testified against them.

He said the presiding Magistrate Hussein Ibrahim found them guilty after overwhelming evidence hence slapping them with an 8 year jail term to prevent other would be offenders.