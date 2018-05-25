By Alick Junior Sichali

The Limbe second grade magistrate this week convicted and sentenced the director of Harmony private primary school to one year imprisonment.

But suspended on conditions that he must teach the pupils free of charge for a year and also pay money for 2019 Maneb examinations plus identity cards.

Deputy spokesperson of Limbe police, Widson Nhlane, confirmed this in an interview saying the convict, Alfred Kapito, was answering the charge of theft after he collected MK169,000 in December for exams fess from 32 pupils and defrauded them to have deposited to Maneb account.

According to Nhlane since then all seemed to be well until on 13 May this year when it was discovered that the names of the pupils were missing on the nominal roll.

“It is true the court has convicted the director of Harmony private primary school to a non custodial sentence after he was found guilty on the charge he was answering for theft, the court has ordered Kapito to teach the pupils for free in a period of one year and pay their exams fees to Maneb plus identity cards,” Nhlane said.

Nhlane said in mitigation the convict said he is suffering from ulcers, has pay back the money in question and that the teachers will suffer a lot if he goes to prison.

Nhlane further said the convict pleaded guilty when he appeared before court and the presiding magistrate His worship Patrick Mwale sentenced him to 1 year imprisonment but conditionally suspended.

The convict Kapito hails from John village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.