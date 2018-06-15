By Alick Junior Sichali

A 45 year old security guard who was working with Crown Printing and Packaging Limited premises has died in Limbe Township, Blantyre.

Limbe police spokesperson, Widson Nhlane, confirmed the development identifying the deceased as Rex Ntonya.

According to Nhlane the deceased reported for duty at the mentioned company in the evening hours of 10 June.

“It is reported that the deceased told his son Chimwemwe Ntonya that he is going to work at 10 June but surprisingly he was found lying dead around 0600 hours in a guard room at his work place,” Nhlane said.

Nhlane further said that the body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central hospital for post-mortem where results showed that he died due to high blood pressure.

Rex Ntonya hailed from Chipagala village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Machinjiri, Blantyre.