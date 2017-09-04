In an apparent cost cutting move, Blantyre Synod Radio has put out word seeking services of volunteer Presenters.

In a social media post circulating in media circles, the Synod says it is taking bookings for auditions all day today (Monday, 4 September).

“Book for an audition by close of business Monday 4th September or send an audio sample of what you can do [on air] on 0888442443 Whatsapp,” says the unverified post.

While Maravi Post cannot fully verify the advert, this could be your break to the big time especially if you are a journalism student or just that random guy with an awesome radio personality trapped in you.