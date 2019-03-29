By Daisyderater Chaputula

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre water board has assured its customers for provision water as soon as possible following dry taps in some parts of the city

The board says that maintenance works on the vandalized high-pressure pipe is almost complete since there are water shortages around Blantyre.

According to the statement released by Blantyre Water Board (BWB) on March 29, 2019, the work was prolonged due to a second pipe burst that occurred close to the repaired vandalized main pipe.

The Board said it is pleased to inform their customers that it is now pumping water at 50% since the board’s engineers have been working tirelessly till this morning and the situation will normalize once the Board reaches maximum pumping.

It is expected that some customers will start receiving water this afternoon from around 3:00 pm and the board has intensified pumping at Mudi Treatment Plant to mitigate the water shortage.

The Blantyre Water Board sincerely regrets the inconvenience the water shortage continues to cause to its customers.