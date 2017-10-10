BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As a way of celebrating this year’s Mothers’ day, Blantyre based Gospel Music group, the Blessed Generation will be launching their debut album titled “Ambuye Amaona” scheduled to take place in Blantyre and Balaka.

In Blantyre the double celebration will be held at Robins Park on October 15, while Balaka residents will converge at Mlambe Motel on October 16 . Organizers have pledged nothing but Massive shows that will be characterized with rich spiritual messages.

The Blessed Generation leader Precious Loti informed The Maravi Post that the launch has been necessitated by people who have been enjoying their songs in different places including in local radio stations.

He further explaineɗ that the trio has a unique style and that people will love them.

Loti added that the group is expected to share the stage with giants in the gospel music arena like Miracle Chinga, Thoko Suya, Favored Martha, Eliza Mponya and King James Phiri at Robins Park. WQhile in Balaka the Great Angela choir, King James Phiri, Steve, Wazisomo Muliya, Thoko Katimba and Phalyce Malick Mang’anda are on the menu.

The blessed generation leader therefore thanked their fans for giving the morale in the process of building their Gospel music career.

“A lot of people have been enjoying our music performances in different places such as boarding schools, Churches and Radio Stations. We have compiled a full album that we want to share with Malawians. We believe they are going to like it because it carries soul touching songs that will transform many.

Some of them are the ones who encouraged us and proposed that we should have launch of both DVD and CD,” Loti said.

The group is made up of Bridget Loti, Precious Loti and Brenda Jere all from Kabula Zambezi Evangelical church in Blantyre.

Produced by Gaffar Sungani at Audience Records in Blantyre the ten track album has songs including ambuye Ndinu wa Chikondi, Yesu wamoyo, Chitsime, Ambuye Amaona and others which are currently enjoying massive air play in different local radio stations.