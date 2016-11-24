LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—Killing and mob justice has become the order of the day in Mzuzu, the evergreen northern city of Malawi, as almost eight people have lost their lives within a period of a month.According to Police, women are being killed by their husband because of jealous while some unknown assailants kill girls after raping them.

It is also reported that the community take the laws into their own hands especially when they catch up a thief.

As of today (Thursday), unidentified man has been killed in the wee hours by the community after they found him stealing inside the house.

The incident occurred around the location of Hilltop in the area of village headman Thulu within the city of Mzuzu.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the community to stop mob justice but they should refer the suspects to the law enforcers.