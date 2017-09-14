Rumphi district hospital officials on Tuesday morning barred Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters from donating blood at the hospital, Maravi Post has learnt.

MCP regional governor for the north Kezzie Msukwa confirmed the development to Maravi Post in an interview on Wednesday.

According to Msukwa, his party organized hundreds of youths to bail out patients who are in need to of blood at the hospital.

He said the decision came after the hospital pleaded.

Surprisingly, hospital officials blocked them from entering the hospital without any reason.

“We are very shocked, it seems our hospital is being headed by politicians who are our opponents. As the party, we went there to save the lives of all Malawians. They are all brothers and sisters to us, we can’t be happy to hear or see them suffer while we have help,” said Msukwa.

While asking the hospital officials to stop politicizing their Jobs, Msukwa said the officials would have told them in advance that MCP supporters are not allowed to date blood especially when they were calling for a help than what has happened.

Rumphi district hospital spokesperson Wanalori Mwamlima admitted the issue in a telephone interview but said it was because the group was too huge.

According to Mwamulima, the hospital is not allowed to welcome such crowd of people especially when it comes to blood donation.

“Yes they were blocked but not because they were MCP supporters but because they were in large numbers. We are not politicians as they portray, we are civil servants,” said Mwamlima.