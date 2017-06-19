Blantyre, June19, 2017: The Pharmacy, Medicines and Poison Board (PMPB) has warned producers and distributors of herbal products to desist from providing misleading promotional information of their products to the general public.

PMPB Acting Registrar, Mphatso Kawaye, said this in a press release issued on Saturday after noting that advertisements in various print and electron media aimed at promoting herbal products are using unsubstantiated health claims.

“Some of these misguided claims include their ability to treat, heal and cure or prevent various body diseases and ailments such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and many other conditions. We also wish to advise the general public that these claims are unfounded and misleading as none of these are supported by scientific evidence nor have proven clinical benefits,” said Kawaye.

Kawaye added that people should not replace medicines prescribed by trained and certified health practitioners as PMPB only recognises the herbal products as dietary and nutritional supplements with no medicinal effect.

“Hence people with chronic conditions like HIV/AIDS, diabetes and high blood pressure are strongly advised not to stop taking their prescribed medicine in preference to herbal products,” cautioned Kawaye.

The Acting Registrar further urged dealers in herbal products to consult the PMPB as regards to their advertising material before releasing it to the general public.

“Non compliance to these requirements is an offense under the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poison Act of 1988 (section 52 and 58) and shall lead to disciplinary action and subsequent closure of business,” added the Registrar.