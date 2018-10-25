It was claimed by Dogu Perincek, leader of Turkey’s Rodina party, that the remains were discovered at the bottom of a well in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Haberler reported.

According to metro.co.uk the body parts were found inside the home of the Saudi consul general.

Turkish forensic police officers leave after gathering evidence at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul early on October 18, 2018. - A team of Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for a second time as part of a probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an AFP correspondent. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images

Turkish forensic police officers gather evidence at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul (Picture: AFP/Getty)

Turkish police officers prepare to enter the residence of the Saudi consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi to conduct a search after the disappearance and alleged slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. A pro-government Turkish newspaper on Wednesday published a gruesome recounting of the alleged slaying of Saudi writer Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, just as America's top diplomat arrived in the country for talks over the Washington Post columnist's disappearance. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

The body parts were reportedly found at the bottom of a well in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul (Picture: AP)

This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish broadcaster TRT World and made available on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, purportedly showing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.(CCTV/TRT World via AP)

Mr Khashoggi was seen entering the Saudi consulate but not exiting (Picture: AP)

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014 Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attends a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama. - Khashoggi went from being a Saudi royal family insider to an outspoken critic of the ultra-conservative kingdom's government. The journalist -- who was last seen on October 2 entering his country's consulate in Istanbul -- went into self-imposed exile in the United States in 2017 after falling out with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo by MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH / AFP)MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH/AFP/Getty Images

The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned for days, President Erdogan has claimed  (Picture: AFP/Getty)According to Sky News, Khashoggi’s body had been ‘cut up’ and his face ‘disfigured’.

The Turkish president earlier claimed Saudi officials were plotting Khashoggi’s ‘savage murder’ in the consulate for days.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s outburst contradicts Saudi Arabia’s explanation that the veteran writer was accidentally killed in a ‘brawl’.

He demanded the kingdom reveal the identities of all involved, regardless of rank, and said he wants all 18 suspects to be tried in Turkish courts.

CCTV images of Mustafa al-Madani a member of the 15-man team suspected in the death of Jamal Khashoggi dressed up in his clothes and was captured on surveillance cameras around Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed, a senior Turkish official has told CNN. Saudi Arabia has blamed the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on a "rogue operation", giving a new account of an act that sparked a global outcry. The man in the video, identified by the official as Mustafa al-Madani, was allegedly part of what investigators have said was a hit squad, sent to kill the journalist at the Saudi consulate during a scheduled appointment to get papers for his upcoming wedding. Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News "the murder" had been a "tremendous mistake" and denied the powerful crown prince had ordered it. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudis, under intense pressure to explain the journalist's whereabouts, have offered conflicting accounts. They initially said he had left the building unharmed on 2 October but on Friday admitted for the first time he was dead, saying he had been killed in a fight. This claim met widespread scepticism. Picture: CNN/Universal News And Sport (Europe) 22/10/2018

A body double was seen dressed in Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes and captured on CCTV around Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed (Picture: CNN)

ANKARA, TURKEY - OCTOBER 23: Turkish President and leader of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during his party's parliamentary group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey on October 23, 2018. (Photo by Ercin Top/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that all 18 suspects are tried in Turkish courts (Picture: Getty)This goes against the wishes of the Saudi government, which said it is conducting its own investigation and will punish those involved.

‘To blame such an incident on a handful of security and intelligence members would not satisfy us or the international community,’ Erdogan said in a speech today.

‘Saudi Arabia has taken an important step by admitting the murder. As of now we expect of them to openly bring to light those responsible – from the highest ranked to the lowest – and to bring them to justice.’

Erdogan’s speech keeps pressure on the kingdom with his demands for Turkish prosecution of the suspects as well as punishment for the plot’s masterminds.

FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with a Saudi prince in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The disappearance of Saudi journalist and contributor to The Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018, in Turkey peels away a carefully cultivated reformist veneer promoted about the Saudi Crown Prince, instead exposing its autocratic tendencies. The kingdom long has been known to grab rambunctious princes or opponents abroad and spirit them back to Riyadh on private planes. But the disappearance of Khashoggi, who Turkish officials fear has been killed, potentially has taken the practice to a new, macabre level by grabbing a writer who could both navigate Saudi Arabia???s byzantine royal court and explain it to the West. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Officials linked to Prince Mohammed bin Salman have been implicated in the killing (Picture: AP)‘All evidence gathered shows that Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a savage murder. To cover up such a savagery would hurt the human conscience,’ he said.

Yesterday, footage emerged of a member of the team accused of the murdering Khashoggi on CCTV, allegedly dressed in his clothes and wearing a fake beard.

The video, obtained by CNN, shows the ‘imposter’, identified as Mustafa al-Madani, leaving the back door of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul wearing Khashoggi’s clothing, glasses and a fake beard.

A senior Turkish official said: ‘Khashoggi’s clothes were probably still warm when Madani put them on.’

In his damning speech today, Erdogan made no mention of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though officials linked to the royal have been implicated in the killing.

The kingdom has said the Crown Prince was not involved, but any major decision must be signed off by the highest powers within its ruling Al Saud family.

International scepticism has intensified since Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi died in a brawl.

The case has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi’s killing after he walked into the consulate on October 2, and then attempted to cover it up.

Before Erdogan’s announcement, top Turkish officials said Turkey would clarify exactly what happened to Khashoggi and a stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting an investment conference this week that many dignitaries have decided to skip over the scandal.

Saudi Arabia said it arrested suspects and that several top intelligence officials were fired over the killing, but critics alleged that the punishment was designed to absolve Prince Mohammed of any responsibility.

