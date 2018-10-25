It was claimed by Dogu Perincek, leader of Turkey’s Rodina party, that the remains were discovered at the bottom of a well in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Haberler reported.

According to metro.co.uk the body parts were found inside the home of the Saudi consul general.

Turkish forensic police officers gather evidence at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul (Picture: AFP/Getty)

The body parts were reportedly found at the bottom of a well in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul (Picture: AP)

Mr Khashoggi was seen entering the Saudi consulate but not exiting (Picture: AP)

The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned for days, President Erdogan has claimed (Picture: AFP/Getty)According to Sky News, Khashoggi’s body had been ‘cut up’ and his face ‘disfigured’.

The Turkish president earlier claimed Saudi officials were plotting Khashoggi’s ‘savage murder’ in the consulate for days.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s outburst contradicts Saudi Arabia’s explanation that the veteran writer was accidentally killed in a ‘brawl’.

He demanded the kingdom reveal the identities of all involved, regardless of rank, and said he wants all 18 suspects to be tried in Turkish courts.

A body double was seen dressed in Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes and captured on CCTV around Istanbul on the day the journalist was killed (Picture: CNN)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that all 18 suspects are tried in Turkish courts (Picture: Getty)This goes against the wishes of the Saudi government, which said it is conducting its own investigation and will punish those involved.

‘To blame such an incident on a handful of security and intelligence members would not satisfy us or the international community,’ Erdogan said in a speech today.

‘Saudi Arabia has taken an important step by admitting the murder. As of now we expect of them to openly bring to light those responsible – from the highest ranked to the lowest – and to bring them to justice.’

Erdogan’s speech keeps pressure on the kingdom with his demands for Turkish prosecution of the suspects as well as punishment for the plot’s masterminds.

Officials linked to Prince Mohammed bin Salman have been implicated in the killing (Picture: AP)‘All evidence gathered shows that Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a savage murder. To cover up such a savagery would hurt the human conscience,’ he said.

Yesterday, footage emerged of a member of the team accused of the murdering Khashoggi on CCTV, allegedly dressed in his clothes and wearing a fake beard.

The video, obtained by CNN, shows the ‘imposter’, identified as Mustafa al-Madani, leaving the back door of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul wearing Khashoggi’s clothing, glasses and a fake beard.

A senior Turkish official said: ‘Khashoggi’s clothes were probably still warm when Madani put them on.’

In his damning speech today, Erdogan made no mention of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, though officials linked to the royal have been implicated in the killing.

The kingdom has said the Crown Prince was not involved, but any major decision must be signed off by the highest powers within its ruling Al Saud family.

International scepticism has intensified since Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi died in a brawl.

The case has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi’s killing after he walked into the consulate on October 2, and then attempted to cover it up.

Before Erdogan’s announcement, top Turkish officials said Turkey would clarify exactly what happened to Khashoggi and a stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting an investment conference this week that many dignitaries have decided to skip over the scandal.

Saudi Arabia said it arrested suspects and that several top intelligence officials were fired over the killing, but critics alleged that the punishment was designed to absolve Prince Mohammed of any responsibility.