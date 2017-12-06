By Brian Longwe

Lilongwe-(MaraviPost)-Bofina Makina, a Lilongwe-based female gospel-songstress has expressed gratitude to the public for an adorable patronage made during double launching of her first album.

The ceremony staged at Falls-Estate Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church open ground drawn attention of a massive audience from within and outside the Capital City.

Speaking in an interview with MaraviPost, Makina the singer and composer of a ten-track album could not hide her excitement on the people’s turn up to what she described as her foundation to success in music atmosphere.

“Being my first project, i wasn’t expecting such a large audience, this is a sign that people are really thirsty for word of God.”said Makina.

Being inspired by her mother who used to sing along with her from childhood, Makina has encouraged her fellow women to fight hard on what they are know they are best at, and show to the world that they are able to bring positive impact to the community.

“The song Dorica (Dorcas, extracted from the charitable woman in the bible) aims at empowering women to play a crucial role to the people surrounding them.” she said.

Listening to her songs, for instance, Dziko landiopsya (track #8) which is the album title-track, one could appreciate why the project took 2 years-long to complete.

“it may look to be too long but that was good enough time for me to come up with a tailored product everyone would long to have,” Makina told Maravi Post.

During her performance, the audience could not excuse themselves from shaking their bodies while others nodding their heads to the sweet tunes and soft vocal of a 42 year old lady who through all her life, has been ambitious to draw closer to Christ as many lives as she can.

Spicing up and adding more value to the show were the performances from Last Warning singers, The Chronicles, Kids of the Kingdom, Alex Mandala, Monica Phiri, Salvation, and Area 47 SDA senior youth choir.

On her remarks, Makina said she has plans to drop more songs that will reach many lives and has asked for both financial and spiritual support for her dream to prevail.