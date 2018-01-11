Botswana’s Government this week shut down the church of Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, according to BBC Africa News monitored don it’s online portal.

According g to the reports, also found in the Gazette(of Botswana), the Southern Africa government confirmed the closure of Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in Gaborone, reportedly due to concerns over the ECG’s “miracle money.”

In the report, Malawi24 is quoted as stating that the church has appealed against the decision, taken less than a year after the prophet, was in effect banned from entering the country.

At the time of the ban, Prophet Bushiri had been due to attend a conference. However, the reports highlight that Botswana’s minister Edwin Batshu announced in April 2017 that Mr Bushiri – who operates from the South Africa, would need a visa to enter Botswana, despite the fact that as a SACK citizen, Malawians do not usually need one, according to AllAfrica.com.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Malawi-born, has churches in Ghana, South Africa, USA and Malawi, claims to have cured people of HIV and brought people back from the dead, South Africa’s Mail & Guardian reports.

Predicted the UK would split, “states” would fight and it would descend into “chaos”, the Maravi Post said in a report earlier last year. However, at the close of 2017, thee Post nominated him Person of the year.

The government has now announced that the church will be shut for good, with the Botswana Gazette obtaining a letter informing management the “registration” had been cancelled.

The newspaper further reports it was the church’s use of “miracle money,” promises of money appearing as if by magic, which broke the country’s laws.

Prophet Bushiri, who has more than 2.3 million likes on Facebook and filled Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on New Year’s Eve with 100,000 people.

Maravi Post contacted the ECG for comment, however it has yet to respond.