Botswana Govt donates to Malawi floods victims

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Government of Botswana on Friday, (29th March, 2019) donated assorted relief items to their Malawi counterparts, for people affected by the March 2019 floods.

A plane from the Botswana Defence Force arrived at Chileka Airport in Blantyre, at 11.55 am, carrying one tonne of corned beef, ten tonnes of children’s food supplements, four tonnes of beans and 500 blankets.

Botswana High Commissioner to Malawi His Excellency Lt. Gen. Louis Matshwenyego (retired), said the donation signifies the brotherly relationship that exists between the two countries.

“The People of Malawi are our brothers. The relationship between the two countries dates back to a long time ago. We cannot sit and shut our eyes and forget our brotherly relationship in this trying moment,” said Matshwenyego.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni, expressed gratitude to the Government of Botswana.

“President Peter Mutharika made an appeal for donations when he declared state of national disaster in areas affected by disasters, on 8th March.

“The Government of Botswana has showcased brotherhood. The donation will address some of the challenges we are experiencing in camps. Government and partners have been providing relief assistance to the affected people but the need is overwhelming,” said Moleni.

The Government of Botswana will provide seven more tones of relief supplies in due course.