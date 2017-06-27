GABORONE-(MaraviPost)-The Botswana Government on Friday declared three days of national mourning following the death of the former President Sir Ketumile Masire, aged 91.

The late Masire who died last week, become President after the death of Botswana’s first post-independence leader, Sir Seretse Khama in 1980.

According to AFP news agency, Sir Masire is credited with being the architect of the country’s famed stability for years up to today.

As an elder statesman, Masire was involved in mediation efforts in many African countries including Kenya, Lesotho, Swaziland, and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Masire, who ruled Botswana from 1980 to 1998, also took part in backing South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement and in peace initiatives particularly for ending Mozambique’s long civil war.

Before becoming that country’s president, Sir Ketumile Masire was the first finance minister then later vice president.

The late Masire he will also be remember for being the chairperson of the International Panel of Eminent Personalities, which investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

According to the family statement, Sir Ketumile “died peacefully at Bokamoso Private Hospital surrounded by his family at 22:19 hours on June 22, 2017.

Masire was hospitalized on June 15, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital that on the following day his family informed the public that the former President was in Gaborone for surgery.

The Botswana Government statement said the late Masire will be accorded with state funeral; the burial will take place at his birth home, Kenya ‪on June 29, 2017.