BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—The Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (ENGENCO) has fore-warned Malawians to brace for frequent electricity black-outs. This warning was made by Kapichira Hydro-Power Acting Stations Manager Harry Msosa during a tour which Parliamentary committee on natural resources conducted on Saturday.

Msosa said that this will be the case due to the low waters in levels in Lake Malawi and Shire River. He pointed out that the generation of electricity will be stabilized during the start of next rain season, thus end of the month of October.

The Station’s manager attributed the development due to climate change and the wanton cutting down of trees for charcoal and other purposes, a development which has given rise to unprecedented deforestation which in turn is destabilizing rainfall pattern.

Supply of electricity in the country is a biggest challenge. This is despite few households connected to the electricity grid. This situation affects industrial work among other economic activities.

Meanwhile, government is planning to import electricity from Mozambique and is embarking on constructing power landing sites.