Reverend Father Callisto Baluwa of the Society of Montfort Missionaries in Balaka was found dead in his room at a missionaries premise on Wednesday, officials has confirmed.

According statement by the Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference and of Malawi (WCM) dated 6 September, 2017 and signed by ECM secretary general Father Henry Saindi details of funeral arrangements are yet to be known.

However, statement has not disclosed the cause of the death.

“Fr. Baluwa has been found dead in his room today (Wednesday) this afternoon at St. Louis Montfort Catholic Parish in Balaka” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, currently the body is expected to be taken to College of Medicine in Blantyre for a postmortem.

Baluwa was the first Malawian priest to be in charge of Balaka Parish.