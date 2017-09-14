Presidential Advisor on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), Mabvuto Bamusi ‪on Thursday morning‬, survived a fatal road accident that claimed the lives of one passenger traveling with him, according to police reports.

The reports said Bamusi who was driving his official vehicle, collided with another vehicle ‪around 6 am‬ at Mkutu village along Ntcheu-Dedza M1 road.

The Dedza Police Station report, dated 14/09/2017 informs the Maravi Post the Bamusi’s vehicle collided with the other vehicle, driven by 36year old Benson Magesi, attempted to overtake a minibus.

Reads part of the report “Toyota Sienta (in Magesi’s car) had five passengers on board. And following the the incidence, the driver of Toyota Sienta and one of his passengers passenger, 50 year old man Levison Chinyoka from Njolomole village in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole Ntcheu district died on spot due to head injuries. Another passenger in the same vehicle, sustained a fracture on his right shoulder, 3 passengers and driver of MG 418 AD, Bamusi, sustained minor injuries.”

The report further highlights that both vehicles were extensively damaged due to the impact of the collision.