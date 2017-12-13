LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-University Council of Malawi on Wednesday temporarily shutdown the Bunda College a week after students hold a demonstration against the electricity crisis at the campus.

According to a letter dated 13th December, 2017 and signed by the University Registrar Dr Philip Kaonda this is because the students demolished private and constitutional properties during the demos.

The said all students should be leaving the campus by 4 pm.

“The security personnel should make sure that all students leave the campus,” reads the letter.

Bunda Students Union (BSU) President Rainford Kainga also confirmed about the development.

After the demonstrations which started on Thursday and ended on Friday last, police arrested 46 students for causing breach of peace.

Lilongwe Police Station publicist Kingsley Dandaula told this reporter that the arrested students were released on Sunday after spending two days.