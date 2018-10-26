A man has been arrested in connection with the mail pipe bomb plot involving more than 10 suspicious packages sent in the past week to people critical of President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice confirmed Friday that a man in Florida has been arrested in connection with the terrorism.

Suspect Identified

US law enforcement officials named the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, born in 1962. He was taken into custody in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in Plantation, near Fort Lauderdale, Florida where two witnesses told reporters they heard a loud blast at the time of the arrest.

Local television stations showed investigators using a large blue tarp to cover a white van that was plastered with decals and stickers, before removing it on a truck.

