The High Court in Blantyre, has this morning, set aside the case that Gustav Kaliwo and others commenced against MCP. The decision of the Court follows the application that was made by lawyers for MCP following an irregularity that was made by lawyers for Kaliwo and others, Kalekeni Kaphale Lawyers.

What this means is that the injunction which Kaliwo and others obtained, does not have legs to stand on and will subsequently be set aside by the Judge.

According to deputy publicity secretary of MCP, Reverend Maurice Munthali the ruling has come at the right time. This means doors have opened for the party to prepare for its convention.