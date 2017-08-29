Junior staff at Karonga district hospital have shut down the hospital demanding the dismissal of some senior workers at the premise. The irate workers have also blocked the concerned senior workers from entering the hospital main gate. They are accusing their seniors of being corrupt and mismanaging hospital resources.

For instance, the workers said that they are using their own resources in their respective departments despite the hospital receiving monthly fund from Central government.

“They are failing to refund our cash we are investing when doing our work, instead they share themselves the monthly fund,” said the workers.

The workers have bow down not to resume to their work or allow the concern senior workers enter the gate until their grievances (of dismissing the concern senior workers) are solved.

The concern senior workers are Malani Nyirenda (DNO), Alex Chilombo (Administrator), Mavuto Kawonga (Human Resource), Stuart Chirambo (Procurement officer) and MCP Donald Kamwela (Maintenance officer).

The concern officers denied to issue a comment on the matter to the media.

Meanwhile, some council officials, Civil Society Organizations and the District Commissioner (DC) Richard Hara have tried to calm down the irate workers but no avail.

The development has put lives of patients at the hospital at risk.