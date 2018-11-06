BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Attorney General (AG) Charles Mhango on Tuesday appealed to Supreme Court of appeal in Blantyre against judge John Chirwa ruling who last Friday ordered that United Transformation Movement (UTM) be registered as a political party within seven days.

AG Mhango appeal has short-lived the celebrations of UTM supporters.

UTM supporters were last Friday parading in the streets of Blantyre, singing and dancing pro-UTM and Saulos Chilima’s songs after the ruling.

In his appeal application Mhango as asked the seven powered Judges of Supreme Court look into judge John Chirwa’s ruling urging that his ruling may set precedents, that in future political parties can be registered by only abbreviations and not full names.