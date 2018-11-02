BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The seating High Court in the commercial city of Blantyre on Friday ordered the Registrar of Political Parties to register United Transformation Movement (UTM) into a list of political parties within seven days.

According to the ruling, the court faulted the Registrar for refusing to register the movement into the party for no apparent reasons.

This comes as the registrar snubbed UTM application whose leader is Vice President Saulos Chilima.

According to UTM lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta, refusing to register the party within the stated days, will be tantamount to contempt of court.