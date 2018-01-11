LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) say are hunting for the pro-rape singer Mwiza Chavula for questioning.

This follows the public condemnation of his song titled, “Ndidzakupanga rape” which is inciting sexual harassment towards women and young girls.

In a brief statement by National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera disclosed that the law enforcers are looking for the artist for questioning.

“Mwiza Chavura the singer of Ndidzakupanga rape is wanted by the police for question. He may as well surrender himself to any police formation,” urges Kadadzera

On Wednesday Malawi retired Child Justice Magistrate Esmie Chombo asked the police to arrest Chavura over his controversial ‘rape’ song arguing incitement of any form has legal consequences.

Tembenu said this in a press statement released on Wednesday as the Executive Director for Family Rights, Elderly and Child Protection (FRECHIP) Trust.

According to him, though Chavura has apologised through his Facebook page, the act was a pure face saver as the artist has used the same platform to call Malawians “stupid” for reacting angrily to his song.

“The fact remains that damage has been inflicted. We call upon the Police to act on this issue and assure Malawians that such incitement has legal consequences. As a deterrent, the Police must send a strong message to such artists and Malawians, that no one is above the law and that artists particularly, have a duty to conduct themselves in manner that does not inflict pain and suffering on Malawian girls and women, whose rights are also guaranteed to be protected under Sections 15, 20, 23 and 24 of the Constitution,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Women’s Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) has also joined the wagon of condeming the song saying Chavura insulted the modesty of women, which the organisation said was contrary to Section 137 (3) of the Penal Code.

“WOLREC’s concern is also targeted at the youth since they are the ones that listen more to hip-hop genre than any group of people. The youth would or may have been misled into thinking that if woman refuses to have sex, the man is justfied to rape her,” said Dumase Zgambo-Mapemba, WOLREC Communications Officer.