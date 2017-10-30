President Peter Mutharika on Monday announced the lifting of the maize export ban in the country, Maravi Post has established.

The Malawi leader announced this while on a surprise visit to Admarc office in Blantyre this morning.

Mutharika issued a maize export ban between the month of April this year as one way of protecting Malawians from hunger.

After seeing that some business operators were exporting maize despite the ban, Mutharika ordered the Malawi Defense Force soldiers to guard the country’s border post.

Number of trucks carrying maize to Tanzania were intercepted in Karonga and Chitipa while the owners were arrested.

However, farmers have been against the development especially because they had no where to sell their maize.

Farmers are yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, some quoters said maize price will now raised up in local markets because of the order.