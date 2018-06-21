June 21, 2018

In a historic medical success moment, a local surgical team this morning successfully separated conjoined twins at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre, Malawi.

Professor Eric Borgestien led a team of paediatric surgeons to perform the procedure at the QECH, the first time ever such a procedure has been attempted in the country.

The news was confirmed by the hospital’s Twitter account @QECH_Chipatala.

The QECH is Malawi’s largest referral hospital located in the commercial city of Blantyre.

In its tweet, the hospital reports that the operation went smoothly, and the children are currently admitted at the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

According to the information gathered from the Twitter account, the operation was conducted at the QECH’s Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care. This center was built with funds from US pop star Madonna, and officially opened on 11 July, 2017.

Madonna named the specialised health centre after her adopted daughter, 11-year-old Mercy James, a Malawian whom she adopted in 2009.

Borgstein is a Malawian born pediatric surgeon, who serves as a Professor of Surgery at the College of Medicine which is a constituent college of University of Malawi, UNIMA.

Aside from this position as a Medical Director at Mercy James centre, he is also Consultant Pediatric Surgeon at QECH.

Professor Borgstein is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. He started work as a surgeon at QECH in 1992. He has strong interest in surgical training and has played a leading role in the establishment of the Master of Medicine program in pediatric surgery at the College of Medicine.

He is the son of famous medical doctors, late Dr. Jan Borgstein (Malawi’s great bone surgeon), and his mother pediatrician, Dr (Mrs) Borgstein.