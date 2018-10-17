ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) on Wednesday released the 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results.

In a press statement made available to the Maravi Post, out of 197, 286 candidates who sat for this year’s MSCE examinations, 124, 745 candidates have qualified for the award of the certificate.

This represents 63.23% pass rate.

The statement adds that out of 93, 469 female candidates who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 54, 325 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE, representing a 58.12% pass rate.

“Out of the 103, 817 male candidates who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 70,420 candidates have qualified for the award of the MSCE, representing 67.83% pass rate.

“Out of 653 Special Needs candidates 368 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE, representing, 56.36% pass rate,” reads the statement signed by Justin Saidi, Secretary for Education, Science and Technology.

The statement further said the results of 146 candidates have been withheld pending investigation for contravening MANEB regulations.

“All candidates are informed that their results will be available at the centre where they registered. All queries about the MSCE results musty be routed to MANEB through the Head Teachers of schools where candidates wrote their examinations.

“All queries should reach MANEB by 16th November, 2018. After this date, no further queries will be entertained,” concludes the statement.