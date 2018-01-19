BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Friday morning arrested the pro-rape singer Mwiza Chavula for stirring the public’s sexual harassment against women and girls .

The pro-rape artist is currently in the hands of the police for interrogation at Blantyre police station.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera disclosed that the law enforcers will inform the public after the questioning on what charges will be leveled against Chavura.

This follows the public condemnation of his song titled, Ndidzakupanga rape” which is inciting sexual harassment towards women and young girls.

Almost a week has a elapsed Kadadzera disclosed that the police were looking for the artist for questioning.

Even some country’s women activists including Emma Kaliya questioned the legibility of the Malawi Police for delaying to arrest the singer of Ndidzakupanga rape song.

Despite Chavura’s apology through his Facebook page, the some women legal and right activists demand Chavura’s arrest.