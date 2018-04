Mangochi District Hospital in up in flames, Sunday Morning whose causes of the accident is not yet established.

According to sources privy the incident to The Maravi Post, the fire gutted the facility at around 11hours.

An eye witness Esther Zuze disclosed that the affect buildings are that of female wards which casualties are likely to be reported.

Despite the surrounding communities managed to cool down the situation using water from the lake, the two buildings have been burnt to ashes.