LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition party Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC), is reportedly holding an emergency meeting at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe. Reports reaching the Maravi Post claim the aim is to endorse former Transport Minister Mohammed Sidik Mia, as a running mate in the 2019 general elections.

Apart from indorsing Mia as a running mate for MCP President Dr. Lazurus Chakwera, the Party’s NEC meeting is also planning to fire its Secretary General (SG) Gustavo Kaliwo, Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira, and others.

The NEC meeting is being described as illegal, due to absence of its SG Kaliwo, who in consultation with the Party President calls for such a forum to discuss serious Party issues.

The Maravi Post is reliably informed that Simbi Phiri of Kanto Construction Limited, the Party’s main financier, is behind the meeting to decide on all the members that are advocating for ‪July 7, 2017 emergency convention.

Other reports reaching the Maravi Post prior to the MCP NEC meeting, disclosed that the Party’s Vice President Richard Msowoya, is not taking part of the meeting.

The Party’s NEC meeting is coming amid continued wrangles for the call of the convention to resolve some critical issues affecting the oldest party ahead of 2019 elections.

The announcement of Mia to join MCP has also brought some tension following its intention to vying for Msowoya’s post.

Msowoya who is also the Speaker on National Assembly, last week came clearly that he was not afraid of Mia and said it is only the convention that decides the Party’s running mate.

The Maravi Post is closely following this story, and will keep you posted on further developments.