LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on Wednesday reinstated the suspended, James Chatonda Kaunda, Tony Kandiero Gustav Kaliwo, Speaker Richard Msowoya & Jessie Kabwila into their positions with immediate effect.

This has been announced at the MCP’s headquarters in Lilongwe by the party’s second Vice President MacDonald Lombola at the NEC meeting.

Lombola told Nation online that the decision follows the resolution of the MCP NEC to end the wrangle that is putting the party on the wrong side a head of the elections in 2019.