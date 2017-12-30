MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Six people are feared dead in a terrible road accident at Chikangawa near Elephant Rock in the northern district of Mzimba.

This follows the truck overturning killing six passengers who were traveling in died on the sport.

Eye witnesses told The Maravi Post that the dead bodies are being transported to Mzimba District Hospital who particulars of the deceased are not yet established.

The source added that there are other five casualties being transported as well to Mzuzu Central Hospital for further medical treatment.