For the first time in 32 years, the men’s World Cup is coming back to North America. FIFA’s 200-plus member associations gathered in Moscow on Wednesday and voted to award 2026 World Cup hosting rights to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The North American bid – the product of over a decade of planning and campaigning – beat out one rival bid, Morocco’s, there is no better day to bury bad news and in Moscow, on the eve of a World Cup that already boasts enough controversy of its own, more than 200 Fifa delegates casted their votes.

It is the first decision of its kind since the wolves of the FBI blew down Fifa’s house of gilded straw in 2015. The recriminations and fallout of those early-morning raids in Baur-au-Lac, Switzerland, continue to be felt in every move that world football’s governing body makes and the incredible details of how a mafia-like organisation was taken down by American law enforcement officials are explained in rigorous, barely-believable depth by Ken Bensinger in his new book, Red Card, particularly the almost comic-book villainy of Concacaf chief Chuck Blazer.

Out of spite In 2015, U.S. federal prosecutors disclosed cases of corruption by officials and associates connected with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, the governing body of association football, futsal and beach soccer