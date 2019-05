BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The United Democratic Front (UDF) Presidential candidate Atupele Muluzu has lost a parliamentary seat for Machinga North East.

The UDF leader has lost to an independent aspirant Richard Kalitendere

Muluzu has therefore conceded the defeat saying is thankful to the voters of the constituency.

The UDF leader has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for the past 15 years.