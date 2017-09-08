Controversial Peoples Party (PP) Acting President Uladi Mussa was fired from his position ‪on Friday afternoon‬, Maravi Post has been reliably informed.

The PP National Executive Committee (NEC), made the decision in Lilongwe, a day after Mussa declared himself as the Party’s President, assumably replacing the founder of the Party Dr. Joyce Banda.

Mussa told members of the press that his declaration was according to the Party’s Constitution and that Banda’s tenure had expired.

Confirming Mussa’s suspension, PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni said

Mussa contravened the Constitution of the Party, hence the decision to fire him.

Chipeni said the matter is under a disciplinary hearing in 10 days’ time, while Mussa remains the Party’s Vice President for central region.

The PP spokesperson did not disclosed whether the NEC named a replacement on Mussa’s position; he only said “the NEC did not reach that far, but remember we already have Acting Vice President.”

Efforts to contact Mussa proved futile as he did not pick up his mobile phone.