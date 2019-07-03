LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s advisor on Parliamentary affairs Uladi Mussa and his spouse have been barred by American government to enter America due his corrupt practices in connection to the Passport saga which is in court.

According to Zodiak radio, the US government has enough evidence that Mussa who was once Minister of Home Affairs is a corrupt individual.

The development likely to shape the case in which the former cabinet minster is answering in the court.

Mussa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central region vice president failed to secure a Parliamentary seat for Salima South Constituency in just ended disputed May 21 polls.

Below is the full U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE Office of the Spokesperson statement;

Official UNCLASSIFIED

For Immediate Release July 3, 2019

MEDIA NOTE

Public Designation, Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption, of Malawian Official Uladi Basikolo Mussa

The Secretary of State is publicly designating Mr. Uladi Basikolo Mussa, the current Malawian Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs and former Malawian Minister of Home Affairs, due to his involvement in significant corruption.

Mr. Mussa engaged in and benefited from public corruption in relation to his official duties while Minister of Home Affairs. This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Act of 2019.

Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that foreign officials have been involved in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

The law also requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate such officials and their family members. In addition to the designation of Mr. Mussa, the Secretary is also publicly designating Mr. Mussa’s spouse, Cecillia Mussa.

