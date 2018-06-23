HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Reports reaching the Maravi Post from Harare say Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa survived in a deadly attack on Saturday.

According to reports, assassination attempt at white city stadium in Zimbabwe has left aides of Zimbabwe president dead

However, Zimbabwe Government president ED is safe and sound but two aides dead on the spot several injured including political commissioner Rugeje.

There were several gunshot ensued at the scene of the event.

Meanwhile Red Cross is doing its best to give first aid to the injured and rushing them to hospital.

The Maravi Post will give more details on the story.