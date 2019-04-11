Julian Assange Arrested
LONDON — Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who released reams of secret documents that embarrassed the United States government, ..

UK police confirmed Thursday that Assange has been arrested “on behalf of the United States authorities.”

He was initially arrested this morning for skipping out on a UK arrest warrant issued in 2012; once he arrived at the police station this morning, he was then “further” arrested under an extradition request by the US.

Statement monitored by this reporter on CNN TV:

 

Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station. This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible.

