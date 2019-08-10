Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced millionaire who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, died by suicide Friday night in his Lower Manhattan jail cell, three law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The exact timing and circumstances were not immediately clear.

Epstein, 66, was set to stand trial next year for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of minor girls in New York and Florida.

Jeffrey Edward Epstein was a convicted sex offender and financier. Epstein began his career in finance at the investment bank Bear Stearns, before forming his own firm, J. Epstein & Co