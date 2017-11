News reaching the Maravi Post says Mzuzu University-Mzuni and Mzuzu Technical College Basketball teams this morning were involved in a fatal road accident at Ntakataka bridge on their back from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Thyolo where they had gone to play quarterfinal games of National Bank of Malawi MO626 College Basketball National Tournament.

Unconfirmed reports indicate many are feared dead.