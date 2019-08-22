His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has appointed Mr Duncan Mwapasa, Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for Operations to be Acting Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service with effect from 21st August 2019.

According to a statement from the Office of President and Cabinet, Mr Rodney Jose, the former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service has with effect from 21st August 2019 proceeded on leave pending retirement