MONROVIA-(MaraviPost)-The Former international footballer George Weah, has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country.

The former Monaco player has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters , saying that he plans to liberate the country.

The striker, Weah -turned politician becomes the 25th president of the country.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends , and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season,” Weah said on Twitter before the results were announced.