Dominic Raab and Esther McVey are among six who have quit so far on Thursday after Theresa May secured cabinet backing for her Brexit agreement.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan resigned as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Education, saying she cannot support the Brexit deal after negotiations ‘built on the UK trying to appease the EU’.

Brexit minister Suella Braverman Braverman has resigned from Department Exiting the European Union on Thursday, following her boss Dominic Raab.

Nikki Da Costa Costa resigned as Downing Street’s director of legislative affairs.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Vara, a minister for Northern Ireland, informed Downing Street of his resignation on Thursday morning, saying the deal leaves the UK “in a half-way house with no time limit” on when it can fully leave the EU.

The pound fell more than 1% against the dollar to $1.2798 and dropped more than 1% against the euro to €1.1313 after Brexit resignations.

The prime minister has been faced with 20 resignations from her government since last November.