Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda has landed his own stand-up comedy show on BBC Radio 4.

The series will see the Malawian comedian take on the role of “cultural relationship guidance counsellor,” the station said.

The history of Britain’s relationship with Africa will be explored in the series, called Daliso Chaponda: “Citizen of Nowhere.”

Daliso said he was “extremely excited” to front the show, which airs in 2018.

“Radio 4 is what I’ve listened to on trains and buses to gigs for years. I am delighted I’ll now be able to tune in to myself,” he said.

Daliso has previously co-created and starred in Radio 4’s drama “When the Laughter Stops” in 2014 and he also appeared on The Now Show earlier this year.

The comedian has lived all over the world with his refugee-turned-diplomat father, and now frequently performs in both Africa and the UK.

Last month, he finished in third place in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, behind pianist Tokio Myers and eight-year-old magician Issy Simpson.

Sioned Wiliam, commissioning editor for comedy for BBC Radio 4, said: “Daliso’s comedy is shrewd and thought-provoking as well as being very, very funny.