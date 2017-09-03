British High Commissioner to Malawi, Holly Tett has pledged her country’s continued support to Malawi’s education sector, to improve quality of education delivery.

The High Commissioner made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday at a farewell function for the eight successful applicants of the 2017-2018 Chevening Scholarship award.

“It makes me feel proud that we are able to offer these scholarships not only to the scholars leaving now, but also certificates to the scholars that have returned and a number of Malawians over the course of the last 30 years that we have been offering this scholarship,” said Tett.

She said the relationship between Malawi and the UK was strong and emphasized that the provision of the scholarships was another element that adds value to Anglo-Malawi relationship and strengthens it further.

“Across all sectors in Malawi, having great leaders that can drive change, is essential and of course those leaders have to have good quality education. The education in the UK is one of the best; we have four of the top six universities but the UK also offers a vibrant culture and a lot of intellectual freedom,” she explained.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka expressed gratitude over the scholarships saying it is increasing the pool of knowledge expertise that is needed for Malawi’s development.

“As you know studies abroad, are extremely expensive and these are scholarships that the Malawi Government could ill afford; but we are delighted and grateful to the British Government for proving these on our behalf,” said Msaka.

Msaka further said that British education is one of the best in the world, and both the first President and current President, studied in the UK, which makes it apparent that when one returns from these studies, they come back and make a difference in the country.

“I urge all those that have benefited from this scholarship, to exemplify the quality of British education and demonstrate that there is something uniquely special about these studies,” he said.

One of the successful applicants, Madalitso Hanjahanja expressed her excitement for being selected for the award. She said she is looking forward to exploring the UK as well as looking at ways her studies would enhance the cooperation between Malawi and the British governments.

Applications for the Chevening scholarship awards for 2018 have already been submitted.